Paper Beast Lands on PSVR in Q1 2020

Paper Beast will launch for the PlayStation VR in Q1 2020, announced the developer in the latest State of Play.

Here is an overview of the game:

Paper Beast is a dreamlike odyssey in a surreal wildlife simulation, from the creator of Another World, Heart of Darkness, and From Dust.

Somewhere hidden in the vast memory of data servers, an ecosystem is born, Paper Beast. As the first explorer of this virgin land, explore a world inhabited with endearing paper creatures. Interact with quirky animals and shape the environment to overcome obstacles and solve challenging puzzles. Unravel the deepening mysteries of Paper Beast and go on an adventure in this unique VR odyssey.

