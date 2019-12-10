Pokémon Sword and Shield debuts Atop the German Charts in November 2019 - Sales

/ 293 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pokemon Sword was the best-selling game in Germany in November 2019, according to the German association for video games. Pokemon Shield debuted in second place, while Need for Speed: Heat debuted in third.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted in fifth place and Death Stranding debuted in 8th place.

Here is the top 10 chart for Germany in November 2019:

Pokemon Sword - NEW Pokemon Shield - NEW Need for Speed: Heat - NEW FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Death Stranding - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2

Thanks Bild.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles