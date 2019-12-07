Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC Release Date Revealed - News

Square Enix in an unlisted YouTube video, which has been removed, announced the Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020 and Xbox One on February 25, 2020.

Here is an overview of the ReMIND DLC:

ReMIND—the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

