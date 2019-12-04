Dead Cells The Bad Seed DLC Launches in Q1 2020 - News

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced the Dead Cells The Bad Seed DLC will launch in Q1 2020 for $4.99 for all the platforms the base game is available on. The DLC will add new biomes, monsters, weapons, and a boss battle.

Here is an overview of the Dead Cells The Bad Seed DLC:

“The Bad Seed” downloadable content introduces new path choices in the early game ensuring that all players, no matter their level, will be able to enjoy it. Players will discover two new biomes inhabited by their own distinctive bestiary; “The Arboretum,” a lush paradise to deceivingly adorable creatures, and “The Swamp,” where an overgrown arboreal settlement inhabited by ambushing blow gunners and spear wielders is your only escape from the gargantuan purple ticks that reign uncontested on the ground.

Triumphing over the numerous perils, built by the Dead Cells developers with as much love as sadism, will be rewarded with a conceptually unique armory, including the first double slot weapon as well as a very dedicated and loyal mushroom companion. Of course, vengeance visited upon the monsters and challenging new biomes that once slowed you down is its own reward, but a few new weapons never hurt anybody.

While offered as additional paid content, “The Bad Seed” downloadable content is not intended to mark the end of the free post-launch content updates the developers have proven to be committed to over the years. Free content, balancing, and systemic updates are planned at the same steady rhythm and of the same quality as seen in 2019. Revenue from paid content such as “The Bad Seed” will allow the team to continue to expand Dead Cells‘ base game with and for the fans for a long time to come.

