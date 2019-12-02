Pachter: Switch 'Should Easily Get to 100 Million' - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,097 Views
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking with Bloomberg in an interview said the Switch could sell 20 million units per year for the next three years and should easily sell 100 million units.
100 million units sold lifetime would put sales on par with Nintendo's best-selling home console, the Wii, which sold a little over 101 million units.
"The Switch can sell 20 million units annually for the next three years," said Pachter. "So it should easily get to 100 million."
Morningstar Investment Services analyst Kazunori Ito added the Switch might have a longer life cycle than consoles traditionally do. This is due to it being a home console and a handheld.
"This is typically where sales begin to peak out, but it looks like the Switch may have a longer life cycle," said Ito. "With a desktop console and a portable player in a single machine, Nintendo has a very effective platform for selling game software."
Analysts are estimating Nintendo sell 9.46 million units of the Switch and 64.73 million games for the Switch for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.
The average of sales for the current fiscal year from four analysts put Switch sales at 19.07 million units. This is above Nintendo's forecast of 18 million.
The Nintendo Switch has 43,004,575 units through November 23, according to VGChartz estimates.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
25 Comments
Under 100m confirmed xD
- +24
On a more serious note, he is right, an average of 20m units per year for the next 3 years should be easily doable, especially with price cuts. Only thing that could possibly stop Switch from hitting 100m is if Switch 2 is a 2021 launch I'd say, that could hurt Switch 1's 2022 sales quite a bit.
- +10
Well then the dream is dead. Switch had a good run but now Pachter jinxed it.
- +18
Comments on Pachter articles never disappoint. He has a stigma that is predictions are always wrong.
- +7
@Trunkswd thats basically because he makes 3 types of comments on things : the crazy (for attention), the obvious (which doesnt need saying) and the kinda sensible thing (which then turns out wrong more often than not).
- +3
Can somebody remember his original expectations on the Switch?
- 0
On January 17th 2017 Michael Pachter predicted Switch sales of 1m units for the fiscal year ending March 2017 and a further 4m in the fiscal year ending March 2018.
http://fortune.com/2017/01/17/nintendo-switch-sales/
On July 8th 2017 Michael Pachter can see Switch selling 50m lifetime, but can't see 100m units because that would be 20m per year.
http://gametransfers.com/micheal-patcher-nintendo-switch-wont-be-as-successful-as-wii/
- +3
The comments section hates links, so if there isn't a ghost post from me showing up, here are Pachter's predictions without links. In Januarey 2017 he predicted Switch to sell 1m units during the fiscal year ending March 2017 and another 4m during the fiscal year ending March 2018. In July 2018 he couldn't see Switch selling 100m because that would be 20m per year; instead he went with a generous 50m lifetime.
- +3
Edit by way of post: It should say July 2017 instead of July 2018 in my previous post.
- +1
So in short, at first he expected a Wii U-like flop, then something along the lines of the Xbox One and only now he thinks it could rival the Wii... well, let's see what his next prediction on the matter is in 2021...
- 0
Breaking news: Switch to be discontinued July 2020 due to an unexpected crash in sales.
- +11
ohh well guess the Switch will fall of a cliff after all and sell negative numbers...
It won't hold so long then, there will be 2 technical gen of difference between Switch and the 2 others. It is already today barely comparable against PS4/XBOX1, but against PS5/Scarlett the Switch will be graphicaly too much obsolete, no way it sells 20 M in 2021.
Neither the PS5 or Scarlett will be able to run Nintendo games.
- +2
I believe it. Switch is a great console first Nintendo console I've been interested in, in a long time.
I think 2019 is the peak for the Switch.... but even if sales slow down abit in the next few years, it could still end up doing 100m. However I doubt it does so "easily", it wont just fly by 100m imo.
Peak sales? Switch did not even had a price reduction.
2020 or 21 will see probably Switch peak sales, but 2019 surely not.
Anyway the Meme is that "Pachter is always wrong" (in reality his "predictions" have a less than 50% chance to come true) so Switch sales must break down now or go up much higher.
- 0
I doubt it will be any more difficult than it was for the PS4 TBH.
- 0
He's not always wrong, I remember in 2012 he said the wii u wouldn't sell more than 40 million and he was right and also said the 3ds would see a massive decline from the original ds.
He just jinxed it. And would be very strange to see it selling 20M a year for the next 3 years.
This will be the 1st time pachter is right. This one is easy though, so.....
His predictions have been right before. He only goes two different directions with them after all. Half baked and often so far out there to be even close to correct...and so obvious I wonder why I have not bothered to become an analyst myself.
- 0