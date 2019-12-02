Pachter: Switch 'Should Easily Get to 100 Million' - Sales

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter speaking with Bloomberg in an interview said the Switch could sell 20 million units per year for the next three years and should easily sell 100 million units.

100 million units sold lifetime would put sales on par with Nintendo's best-selling home console, the Wii, which sold a little over 101 million units.

"The Switch can sell 20 million units annually for the next three years," said Pachter. "So it should easily get to 100 million."

Morningstar Investment Services analyst Kazunori Ito added the Switch might have a longer life cycle than consoles traditionally do. This is due to it being a home console and a handheld.

"This is typically where sales begin to peak out, but it looks like the Switch may have a longer life cycle," said Ito. "With a desktop console and a portable player in a single machine, Nintendo has a very effective platform for selling game software."

Analysts are estimating Nintendo sell 9.46 million units of the Switch and 64.73 million games for the Switch for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

The average of sales for the current fiscal year from four analysts put Switch sales at 19.07 million units. This is above Nintendo's forecast of 18 million.

The Nintendo Switch has 43,004,575 units through November 23, according to VGChartz estimates.

