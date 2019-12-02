Little Devil Inside Gets Snow Island Gameplay Video - News

Neostream has released new gameplay video for the upcoming action RPG, Little Devil Inside, that features Snow Island.

"Another quick update to let you all know that we're all still here and making good progress," said the developer in an update on Kickstarter.

"With the festive season at our door steps, we've put together a short gameplay clip in one of the more harsh environments in the game.

"With minimal gears and protective wear, the protagonist has drifted onto a sub-zero snowy region and it'll be up to your senses to scavenge, hunt for food, find shelter and confront strange creatures to stay alive until help arrives.

"The gameplay elements you see are all still WIP and so still needs polishing."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

