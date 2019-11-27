Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 23 - Week Before Black Friday - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 656,020 consoles sold for the week ending November 23, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 371,272 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 135,915 units, the 3DS with 18,015 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 21 units.

Black Friday is a week later in 2019 than it was in 2018. In 2019 Black Friday is on November 29 and in 2018 it was on November 23.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 656,020 ( 43,004,575 ) PlayStation 4 - 371,272 ( 102,528,846 ) Xbox One - 135,915 ( 44,017,961 ) 3DS - 18,015 ( 74,915,506 ) PS Vita - 21 (15,901,598)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 234,657 PlayStation 4 - 126,236 Xbox One - 95,039 3DS - 7,015

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 179,797 PlayStation 4 - 176,948 Xbox One - 32,368 3DS - 4,847 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 217,089 PlayStation 4 - 53,134 Xbox One - 2,642 3DS - 1,299 PS Vita - 21

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 24,477 PlayStation 4 - 14,954 Xbox One - 5,866 3DS - 435

