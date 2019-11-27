Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 23 - Week Before Black Friday - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 1,448 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 656,020 consoles sold for the week ending November 23, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 371,272 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 135,915 units, the 3DS with 18,015 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 21 units.
Black Friday is a week later in 2019 than it was in 2018. In 2019 Black Friday is on November 29 and in 2018 it was on November 23.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 656,020 (43,004,575)
- PlayStation 4 - 371,272 (102,528,846)
- Xbox One - 135,915 (44,017,961)
- 3DS - 18,015 (74,915,506)
- PS Vita - 21 (15,901,598)
- Switch - 234,657
- PlayStation 4 - 126,236
- Xbox One - 95,039
- 3DS - 7,015
- Switch - 179,797
- PlayStation 4 - 176,948
- Xbox One - 32,368
- 3DS - 4,847
- Switch - 217,089
- PlayStation 4 - 53,134
- Xbox One - 2,642
- 3DS - 1,299
- PS Vita - 21
- Switch - 24,477
- PlayStation 4 - 14,954
- Xbox One - 5,866
- 3DS - 435
6 Comments
Switch will outsell xbox one before the year ends
It will probably surpass it by the end of November.
- +3
Dawn of the last week of XBO leading the Switch
3 days left
...until Black Friday ist past and Switch is past XBO
- +2
So these numbers for the XBO include the $150 All Digital Edition correct?
Correct.
- +1
Next hardware weekly update is Black Friday week. Switch will likely sell like hotcakes.