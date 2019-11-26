Quantcast
Rumor: Metroid Prime Trilogy HD and Super Metroid Remake in Development for Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 657 Views

Fans of the Metroid series have been waiting for quite sometime for Metroid Prime 4. The game is still far off, however, it appears two entries in the series are coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a new rumor. 

Twitter user LeakyPandy says Nintendo is planning to release two new Metroid games in the next two fiscal years for the Nintendo Switch. One game is a re-release of Metroid Prime Trilogy in HD and the other is a remake of Super Metroid.

haxxiy
haxxiy (3 hours ago)

Ah... I'll buy it at a high price.

  • +8
freebs2
freebs2 (30 minutes ago)

Not enough cash...stanger

  • 0
PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (15 minutes ago)

I'll believe it when I see it.

  • +3
Ashadelo
Ashadelo (41 minutes ago)

The greatest game from the 16bit era... ahhhh soo good

  • +3
Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

That'd be great. I haven't played any of the Prime games.

  • +1
2zosteven
2zosteven (2 hours ago)

you missed out

  • +4
kenjab
kenjab (1 hour ago)

Same with me, and although I've had chances to buy the trilogy on Wii for a decent price, I've held out for an updated Switch version.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

About time

  • +1
avanzo85
avanzo85 (9 minutes ago)

I would like that. And Skyward Sword HD too

  • 0
CladInShadows
CladInShadows (1 hour ago)

I kind of hope Super Metroid uses sprites instead of polygons, but I'll buy it either way.

  • 0
Mnementh
Mnementh (1 hour ago)

That actually sounds like a plausible rumour. Nintendo hasn't shown much for Switchs 2020 yet, and these two games would actually be good to build up the library. Remakes do well on Switch, and as WiiUs library is mostly done it seems only prudent to look at Wii or further back. So a Prime Trilogy could be done in th smae way Xenoblade Chronicles is remade, while Samus Returns is actually a great blueprint for Super Metroid.

  • 0
2zosteven
2zosteven (2 hours ago)

please yes

  • 0