Rumor: Metroid Prime Trilogy HD and Super Metroid Remake in Development for Switch

Fans of the Metroid series have been waiting for quite sometime for Metroid Prime 4. The game is still far off, however, it appears two entries in the series are coming to the Nintendo Switch, according to a new rumor.

Twitter user LeakyPandy says Nintendo is planning to release two new Metroid games in the next two fiscal years for the Nintendo Switch. One game is a re-release of Metroid Prime Trilogy in HD and the other is a remake of Super Metroid.

Nintendo is planning 2 new Metroid titles that will release in the next two fiscal years respectively. One is a re-release of Metroid Prime Trilogy HD, the second one is a Super Metroid Remake that mimics Samus Returns in style and scope. — LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) November 25, 2019

It ain't like Super Metroid needs to be remade, but some folks will surely love it to pieces if they do it justice.



Honestly, the only Metroid game that actually needs to be reimagined is Other M. But that requires a different kind of courage. — LeakyPandy (@LeakyPandy) November 25, 2019

