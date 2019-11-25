Pokémon Sword and Shield Debuts in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 323 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokémon Sword (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 46, 2019. Shield debuted in second and the double pack debuted in 8th.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) debuted in fourth place. The Xbox One version debuted in 11th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 46, 2019:

Pokemon Sword (NS) - NEW Pokemon Shield (NS) - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack (NS) - NEW Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) Medievil (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles