Half-Life: Alyx Could Lead to More Half-Life Games - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Valve recently announced Half-Life virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, will release in March 2020 for Windows PC via Steam. This is the first game in the series since Half-Life 2: Episode Two released in 2007.

Valve’s David Speyrer in an interview with The Verge said that many developers at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe and it is possible the game could lead to more Half-Life games.

"It’s probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that," said Speyrer.

"In the process of creating Half-Life: Alyx, we’ve had to explore new ways to tell stories with these characters and this world, and we’ve discovered a lot of new gameplay experiences that go beyond what we’ve been able to do before. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it’s out, but we’d love to continue pushing forward."



It was also announced Half-Life: Alyx will be as long as Half-Life 2. The game took Geoff Keighley over 15 hours to complete.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles