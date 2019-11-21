Minecraft is First Microsoft Game to Sell 1 Million Units in Japan at Retail - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games of all time and has done something in Japan that Microsoft has never been able to do. It can be considered the first game to be a huge success for the company in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game has sold one million copies at retail, according to Famitsu. The retail version of the game released for the Nintendo Switch on June 21, 2018. If you were to include the digital version sales would be even higher. It is also the first third-party game on Switch to sell more than one million units at retail.

The PlayStation Vita version of the game also sold more than one million units at retail in Japan. However, that was before it was published by Microsoft.

Thanks GamingBolt.



