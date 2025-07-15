Mario Kart World Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 228 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 27, 2025, according to SELL.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (PS5) in its second week is down one spot to second place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) re-entered the top five in third place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot each to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World

PlayStation 5

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows F1 25 EA Sports FC 25

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Collection Farming Simulator 25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Collector's Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles