RimWorld: Odyssey Debuts in third on the Steam Charts

RimWorld following the release of an expansion has shot up the charts to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 29, 2025, which ended July 8, 2025.

The expansion to RimWorld, RimWorld: Odyssey, was the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in third place.

Steam Deck is down one spot to second place, PEAK is down two spots to fourth place, Dead by Daylight is down one spot to fifth place. Cyberpunk 2077 dropped three spots to sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to seventh place.

Elden Ring fell three spots to eighth place, Jurassic World Evolution 2 shot up the charts to ninth place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

RimWorld Steam Deck RimWorld: Odyssey - NEW PEAK Dead by Daylight Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Elden Ring Jurassic World Evolution 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds RimWorld Steam Deck RimWorld - Odyssey Marvel Rivals PEAK Destiny 2 Naraka: Bladepoint Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

