Blair Witch Launches for PS4 on December 3

Developer Bloober Team announced Blair Witch will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on December 3 for $29.99. A retail release is also planned at a later date. The game is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

The updated Blair Witch, which will first be available for digital download and later via physical retail versions, will include gameplay and technical enhancements. Additionally, players will now be able to customize their canine companion in various ways to make Bullet their personal “good boy” with the addition of the appropriately named “Good Boy Pack”; which will include new dog skins; new in-game cellphone games, wallpapers, and content; and new animations for Bullet—making him even more realistic. The “Good Boy Pack” will also be available on PC via Steam and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X via the Xbox Games Store and Xbox Game Pass.

Blair Witch offers fans, and players alike, their own descent into madness through an original story inspired by Lionsgate’s iconic Blair Witch. Set in 1996, a young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. Players experience the horror as Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, accompanied by his trustful canine companion, Bullet. Their story starts as they join the search for the missing boy, but players shortly discover the horrors that await as the woods twist and turn into an endless nightmare. Ellis will have to confront his fears, and his past, along with the mysterious force that haunts the woods.

The first-person experience studies players’ reactions to the many dangers, stresses and tolls that the original story delivers, and results in one of various potential playthroughs. In addition to the horrifying psychological experience, there is a balanced display of the beautiful environments showcased in full in-game 4K; tricking adventurers to feel a sense of relief before venturing even deeper into the home of the iconic Blair Witch. Blair Witch is enhanced for 4K gameplay on Xbox One X and supported PCs via Steam, and will also be supported via PlayStation 4 Pro upon its digital release.

