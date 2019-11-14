PlayStation 4 Sales in the US in the First 6 Years Were Better Than Every Console Except the PS2 and Wii - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,001 Views
NPD released their monthly US video game sales report for October 2019 and provided some interesting information. The PlayStation 4 in its first six years on sale on the US were better than every other console, except for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii.
The PlayStation 2 sold over 155 million units lifetime worldwide, while the Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units. The PlayStation 4 units sold to consumers earlier this month surpassed the lifetime sales of the Wii. The console is on track to surpass the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation by the end of the month.
The PlayStation 4 released on November 15, 2013 in the US.
Thanks VentureBeat.
3 Comments
No console will sell more than PS2. i'd say it ill be amazing if consoles keep selling up to 100 million lifetime.
Nintendo nerfed the Wii because of the eight generations. In 2011 support dried up drastically and games like Other M and Skyward Sword failed to attract old and new players: the Nintendo Wii audience base. These games sold better for nintendo's most core audience
- -5
They could have probably kept the Wii churning for another year or two, but the Wii was kept afloat basically on first party games by then, and at some point they had to shift development to the Wii U. Hopefully the fact that they don't have to worry about a separate handheld line will make for a smoother transition next time around.
- +3