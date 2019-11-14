PlayStation 4 Sales in the US in the First 6 Years Were Better Than Every Console Except the PS2 and Wii - Sales

/ 1,001 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

NPD released their monthly US video game sales report for October 2019 and provided some interesting information. The PlayStation 4 in its first six years on sale on the US were better than every other console, except for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii.

The PlayStation 2 sold over 155 million units lifetime worldwide, while the Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units. The PlayStation 4 units sold to consumers earlier this month surpassed the lifetime sales of the Wii. The console is on track to surpass the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation by the end of the month.

The PlayStation 4 released on November 15, 2013 in the US.

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles