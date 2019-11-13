Streets of Rage 4 Gets Behind the Gameplay Video - News

Publisher Dotemu has released a new eight minute long "Behind The Gameplay" video for Streets of Rage 4 that takes a look behind-the-scenes at the gameplay in the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Cherry Hunter is the daughter of Adam Hunter from the original Streets of Rage.

Trained by her father and Axel, Cherry learned self-defense from a young age. Her interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a cop soon faded out, replaced by her love of music. Nowadays, she plays with her electro progressive rock band in some of the most dangerous places in Wood Oak City. She may look young but make no mistake – she is a seasoned veteran of kicking ass and taking names.

The new trailer also reveals several more levels in the upcoming game at different times of day: neon lighted urban rooftops, elevator, seedy airport hangars, dirty sewers, thumping music stage and many more are all yours for the taking – lay the smackdown and don’t look back.

Streets of Rage 4 will be the first entry to the core series in 25 years, standing as Axel and Blaze’s glorious return to serving up side-scrolling beatdowns. With lush hand-drawn animations, new combat abilities, and fresh tracks from an amazing team of composers, Streets of Rage 4 will be a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore.

Streets of Rage 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2020.

