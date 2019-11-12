Granblue Fantasy: Versus Launches in the West in Q1 2020 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in Q1 2020. It was previously announced the game will launch in Japan on February 6, 2020.





Here is an overview of the different editions that will be available for purchase via Gematsu:

Deluxe Pack Character Pass Set Physical Premium Edition Digital Standard Edition Physical Standard Edition Features Digital Digital Physical Digital Physical Granblue Fantasy Mobile Code ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Original Soundtrack ✓ ✓ Art Book ✓ ✓ Character Pass ✓ ✓ PS4 Theme / Avatar Set ✓ ✓ ✓ Exclusive Illustration LE Box ✓ Color Pack ✓ ✓ ✓ Exclusive Illustration PS4 Theme ✓

The retail Premium Edition will include a physical copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a key to redeem Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) and Damascus Crystal (10) within the original Granblue Fantasy game, soundtrack CD, art book, a code to redeem a PlayStation 4 theme and avatar set, and a code to redeem the “Color Pack” downloadable content to customize characters’ colors, all housed in a premium box with exclusive art for $79.99 / £59.99. In Europe, this edition will be available to pre-order exclusively from the Marvelous Games Store starting December 3 at 11:00 a.m. GMT.

The digital Granblue Fantasy: Versus “Character Pass Set” will include the game code, a key to redeem goods in the original Granblue Fantasy game, PlayStation 4 theme and avatar set, the character “Color Pack” downloadable content, and the “Character Pass” downloadable content for five to-be-announced characters, plus the Lobby Avatar “Nice-Abs Power Vyrn.” The Character Pass Set will be available exclusively on the PlayStation Store for $79.99. Pricing for Europe will be confirmed at a later date.

The digital Granblue Fantasy: Versus “Digital Deluxe” edition includes all contents of the “Character Pass Set,” plus a digital soundtrack, digital art book, and the same exclusive art that featured on the Premium Edition box as a PlayStation 4 theme. The Digital Deluxe edition will be available exclusively on the PlayStation Store for $99.99. Pricing for Europe will be confirmed at a later date.

The Granblue Fantasy: Versus physical and digital standard edition, which will also include the digital goods for the original Granblue Fantasy game, is priced at $59.99. Pricing for Europe will be confirmed at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles