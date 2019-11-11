Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – October 2019 - Sales

posted 17 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through October 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch closing the gap with the Xbox One on a monthly basis and is now less than three million units behind.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 101 million mark, and the Nintendo Switch passed the 40 million mark. The PS4 has sold 101.34 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 43.64 million units, and the Switch 40.74 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 55 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Switch 22 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 101,342,408

Xbox One Total Sales: 43,635,526

Switch Total Sales: 40,736,064

During the month of October 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 467,456 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1,100,412 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 632,956 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 477,915 units (+56.56%), the PlayStation 4 is down 423,408 units (-33.11%) and the Xbox One is down 155,131 units (-41.08%).

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 55 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 36 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just nine percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 855,422

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 222,466

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,322,878

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

