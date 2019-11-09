Inside Xbox at X019 to Feature 'Big Project xCloud News,' 12 Xbox Game Studios Titles, Game Pass Reveals - News

The official Xbox Twitter account has announced the Inside Xbox episode for X019 will feature "big Project xCloud news," 12 Xbox Game Studios titles, and new Xbox One and Windows PC game reveals for Game Pass.

It was previously announced there will be over 24 games that will be playable at X019.

Inside Xbox at X019 will take place on November 14 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. X019 takes place in London, England will run from November 14 to 16.

#X019 kicks off with an episode of Inside Xbox you won’t want to miss.



✅ 12 Xbox Game Studios titles (including new reveals and PC)

✅ New PC and Console game reveals for @XboxGamePass

✅ Big Project xCloud news



Tune in LIVE @WatchMixer November 14: https://t.co/lOycoVHid2 pic.twitter.com/0fIeytMIMj — Xbox ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@Xbox) November 8, 2019

Here is the list of confirmed games that will be at X019:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Battletoads (Rare/Xbox Game Studios)

Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games)

Doom Eternal (id Software, Panic Button Games)

Dragonball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2)

Forager (Humble Bundle)

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Halo: Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Levelhead (Butterscotch Shenanigans)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft Corporation/Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Phogs! (Coat Sink)

Project Resistance (Capcom)

Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

SkateBird (Glass Bottom)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

The Good Life (White Owls)

Tunic (Finji)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment)

