Sony Interactive Entertainment Plans to Open Support Studio in 2020 in Malaysia - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will open a new support studio in Malaysia in 2020. The studio will provide art and animation for Sony's Worldwide Studios.

"With this establishment, Malaysia will be working closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios to create more opportunities for the local and regional games industry," said Malaysia Minister of Communications and Multimedia YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo. "Together, we will work to uplift creative talents in Malaysia and even establish a partnership with our local educational partners. This is to ensure that accelerated growth of the industry in our country will be supported."

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan added, "Impressive talent, a vibrant game ecosystem, and support from the government are key reasons why we have decided to take our partnership with Malaysia to the next level."





Minister of International Trade and Industry Malaysia YB Datuk Darrel Leiking added, "Malaysia has all the right criteria to become the favored investment location for international game developers. Our thriving games ecosystem and world-class talent have attracted over 60 game development studios from all over the world and we look forward to more in the future."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles