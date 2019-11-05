Switch Sales Top 10 Million in Japan - Sales

Nintendo announced combined sales for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite have surpassed 10 million units sold in Japan as of November 3.

The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Nintendo Switch Lite launched on September 20, 2019.

Nintendo recently announced shipment figures for the Switch topped 41.67 million units as of September 30. Nintendo shipped 4.8 million Switch units during that quarter.

