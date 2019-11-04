Nintendo's Hardware Sales Surpass 750 Million - Sales

Nintendo has officially sold over 750 million units of hardware, according to the latest quarterly report for the quarter ending September 30.

Nintendo is the best-selling hardware manufacturer of all time with 752.21 million consoles and handhelds sold. Nintendo has sold 429.67 million handhelds and 322.54 million consoles. The Nintendo Switch has been placed under the home consoles total.

Nintendo found its greatest success during the 7th generation of gaming with its best-selling handheld, the DS, and home console, the Wii. The DS sold 154.02 million units, while the Wii sold 101.63 million units. Their 8th generation platforms saw a sharp decline with the 3DS only selling half of the DS, with 75.45 million consoles sold, and the Wii U barely selling over 1/10th of the Wii, with 13.56 million units sold.

The Game Boy, including the original Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color, managed to sell 118.69 million units over its long lifespan. Its followup, the Game Boy Advance sold 81.51 million units.

Nintendo's first home console, the NES (Famicom in Japan), sold 61.91 million units, while their next console, the SNES (Super Famicom in Japan), sold 49.10 million units. The Nintendo 64 sold 32.93 million units.

Nintendo's most recent platform, the Nintendo Switch, is a hybrid console that can be used as a home console, as well as a handheld. Nintendo has shipped 41.67 million Switch consoles since it launched in March 2017.

Read the complete breakdown of sales by platform below:

Nintendo DS - 154.02 million Game Boy - 118.69 million Wii - 101.63 million Game Boy Advance - 81.51 million Nintendo 3DS - 75.45 million NES - 61.91 million SNES - 49.10 million Nintendo Switch - 41.67 million Nintendo 64 - 32.93 million GameCube - 21.74 million Wii U - 13.56 million

