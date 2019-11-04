Jeff Kaplan: 'I Have No Idea' When Overwatch 2 Will Release - News

Blizzard Entertainment during the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony announced Overwatch 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Franchise director Jeff Kaplan speaking with PCGamer revealed he has no idea when the game will release.

"I don't know. I have no idea," said Kaplan when asked about when the game will release. "Like, just let us make it great, that's what we care about more than anything. We don't have a date in mind."





Kaplan warned fans of the franchise that the team will probably "go dark" after BlizzCon to focus development on Overwatch 2.

