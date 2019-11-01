inXile Will be at X019 on November 14 - News

inXile Entertainment announced via Twitter will be at at Microsoft's annual event, X019, on Inside Xbox On November 14 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Aaron Greenberg, senior director for global product marketing at Xbox, teased the developer will be providing a look at Wastelands 3.

Woohoo!



Be sure to watch Inside Xbox on November 14 @ 12pm PDT/8pm GMT. https://t.co/9keEoK3oRf — inXile entertainment (@inXile_ent) November 1, 2019

inXile Gon Give It To Ya! The legendary @BrianFargo will be with us at #X019 #Wasteland3 https://t.co/V0XHJQgQCE — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) November 2, 2019

