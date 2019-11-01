Bluepoint Games Teases Two Remakes - News

Bluepoint Games, best known for developing the remake of Shadow of the Colossus on the PlayStation 4, is developing a new "big" game for the PlayStation 5.

The game is rumored to be another remake and a tweet from the studio on Halloween has teased it might be working on not just one but two remakes. The tweet mentions "A symphony of rumors - not one, but two - return from shadow."





The tweet also mentions "A resistance to dart home as black monsters escape twisted hills to wander lands and syphon souls. Filter your candy collections, soft from solid, and be eco-friendly. Have a metal Halloween."

Some possible games the studio is remaking include Demon’s Souls, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Syphon Filter.

The PlayStation 5 launches in Holiday 2020.

