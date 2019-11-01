Nintendo President: Switch Lite Isn't Having a Negative Impact on the Sales of the Standard Switch - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in Nintendo's financial results briefing for the second quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has stated that sales of the Nintendo Switch Lite are not negatively impacting the sales of the standard Switch.

Furukawa released a chart that reveals the sales for the standard Switch have not decreased with the release of the Switch Lite.

"Looking at the state of this initial response, I would say Nintendo Switch Lite generating its own demand, without negatively impacting sales trends for Nintendo Switch," said Furukawa.

"In fact, sales of Nintendo Switch (shown in gray) grew noticeably in the week following the launch of Nintendo Switch Lite. That was the same week as the release of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition and the launch of a special Dragon Quest-edition Nintendo Switch in the Japanese market.

"The Japanese market was also likely affected by last minute demand before the consumption tax increase. Next, let's look at what kinds of consumers have been the initial purchasers of Nintendo Switch Lite."

Furukawa added that a higher percentage of female users have purchased the Switch Lite than were buying the original Switch. This is according to data to those who have registered their Nintendo Account on a Switch Lite.

"Looking at the initial trends, which are based on our information about consumers who have registered their Nintendo Account on a Nintendo Switch Lite system, we are starting to see a higher percentage of female users among new Nintendo Switch Lite purchasers compared to the status before the launch of Nintendo Switch Lite, across the world. This signals further expansion of the female consumer base.





"Furthermore, the pool of consumers purchasing Nintendo Switch Lite during the initial launch period includes not only users purchasing it as their first system, but also a good number of consumers purchasing it as their second system from the Nintendo Switch family.

"Among these consumers buying Nintendo Switch Lite as a second system, some are doing so to supplement a single Nintendo Switch console shared among the family, while others are opting to buy Nintendo Switch Lite as a compact, lightweight system to take on the go."

