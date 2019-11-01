Ghost Recon Breakpoint Failure Has Changed Ubisoft's 'Mentality Big Time' - News

Ubisoft released Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 4. it became apparently very quickly to the publisher the game was underperforming and sales have fallen "significantly" below expectations.

The failure of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has changed the mindset of Ubisoft, according to journalist Jason Schreier who spoke with Ubisoft.

"Conversations I’ve had with people are 'Now Ubisoft is changing their mentality big time.' Now it’s all about [how] you have to pitch your game as being super unique, having some unique aspect to it. It all sounds really wild. It’s this really crazy atmosphere," said Schreier.





Ubisoft recently announced it had delayed the release of Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Thanks Kotaku Splitscreen.

