Ghost Recon Breakpoint Failure Has Changed Ubisoft's 'Mentality Big Time' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 349 Views
Ubisoft released Ghost Recon: Breakpoint for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 4. it became apparently very quickly to the publisher the game was underperforming and sales have fallen "significantly" below expectations.
The failure of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has changed the mindset of Ubisoft, according to journalist Jason Schreier who spoke with Ubisoft.
"Conversations I’ve had with people are 'Now Ubisoft is changing their mentality big time.' Now it’s all about [how] you have to pitch your game as being super unique, having some unique aspect to it. It all sounds really wild. It’s this really crazy atmosphere," said Schreier.
Ubisoft recently announced it had delayed the release of Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Thanks Kotaku Splitscreen.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
Here's hoping this is only the first of many high profile failures from Ubisoft, EA, and Activision. Those three companies all need a serious come to Jesus moment.
Are they serious with this anyone who played the Ghost Recon Breakpoints beta can tell you what a broken glitch ridden unfinished product this game played and looked like. This game should not have been released in the state it was in and I do not know how they did not see that if they think Uniqueness was the problem with this game I do not know what to say.
I doubt that. The problem is not uniqueness (if it was people would've stopped buying Assassin's Creed years ago). It's the terrible greed and monetisation they chose to implement. Unfortunately this is a trend that I don't see stopping any time soon.