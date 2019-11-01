Alien: Isolation Trailer Features Switch Gameplay - News

Nintendo and Feral Interactive have released a new video of Alien: Isolation that features gameplay of the upcoming Nintendo Switch version.

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter Amanda she would return home for her 11th birthday. Amanda never saw her again. Fifteen years later, Amanda, now a Weyland-Yutani employee, hears that the flight recorder of her mother’s ship, the Nostromo, has been recovered at the remote trading station Sevastopol. When the crew arrive at Sevastopol, they find something is desperately wrong: it all seems to be connected to an unknown menace, stalking and killing deep in the shadows.

Alien: Isolation is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC. It will launch later this year for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

