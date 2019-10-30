Switch vs PS4 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 468 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 258,892 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 326,861 – Switch
Total Lead: 416,333 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 13,468,458
PS4 Total Sales: 13,884,791
In September 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 258,892 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 326,861 more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 416,333 units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 13.47 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 13.88 million units during the same timeframe.
The 31st month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is September 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is May 2016.
6 Comments
Switch is making gains on PS4, and we aren't even to the holiday quarter yet. It is very likely that the "double helix" will end after the holiday quarter with Switch permanently being on top.
selling more hardware doesn't mean exactly more money for the company (software normally is the key)
It does if one hardware is being sold at a loss and one is being sold at a profit. Most of Nintendo's hardware is sold at a profit, even if it is a slim profit. While it is true, software is where the bulk of the money is made, if you can make a profit on each console sold that's also ideal.
This is v why I don't believe Switch will be a 100 million seller. It doesn't have nearly as much of a presence in the EU markets as PS4, and Japan isn't enough to balance it out. With PS5 on the horizon, Switch's sales are bound to be affected, and I can see the device peaking a lot sooner than PS4 did.
It's performing better than the PS4 in the US, it will most likely stay above after this holiday and in Japan it is starting to do incredibly well and that's with Gen 8 and Animal crossing still on the horizon.
I think PS5 can have a failed start, too expensive, and the difference in graphics will be very small at the start with mainly PS4 /PS5 ports and dual design. The first year of the PS5 could have no impact at all on the Switch.
