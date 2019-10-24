Check Out the First 20 Minutes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 4K and 60FPS - News

IGN has posted a new video of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that features the first 20 minutes of the campaign in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

View the video below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this Friday, October 25.

