Analyst: Cyberpunk 2077 Could Sell 20 Million Units in Launch Year - News

Developer CD Projekt Red next major release, Cyberpunk 2077, is set to launch next April. Bloomberg analyst Matthew Kanterman in a new report called "50 Companies to Watch in 2020" says the game has the potential to sell 20 million units in its launch year.

"CD Projekt SA, Poland’s largest video game maker, could beat analysts’ 2020 sales forecasts with the April release of its much-anticipated role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077," said Kanterman. "The game could sell 20 million units in the launch year."





Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020. It will also release for Google Stadia.

