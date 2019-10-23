Mononoke Slashdown Lands on the Switch on October 31 - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works and developer FK Digital announced Mononoke Slashdown will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 31 for $6.99 / €6.99 / 800 yen.

View a new trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Control Kagemaru the ninja, using ninjutsu arts, kunai daggers and the katana to defeat ghosts and monsters in this 2D scrolling action game!

Kill the ghosts to collect in-game currency and use it to buy powerful weapons, armor, ninjutsu techniques to power-up, and return the city back to its people!

What’s more, every stage has secret challenges to complete.

Can you take up the challenge to try and complete all the missions?

Story

In a peaceful town, people were living in harmony.

But one day, an evil power slowly awakens from the depths beyond the mountain ridges.

Mysterious stones are said to be seen, first in the mountain, then in the fields, and eventually in the city.

And from these stones, ghosts start apperaring successively, turning the peaceful life of the villagers into a nightmare.

Suddenly, in the forest, a swordsman’s blade shines in the night!

It is the katana of a ninja apprentice, Kagemaru.

“Why won’t the warriors come and help the villagers…”

Kagemaru already knew the answer, as the city and its castle were flooded with ghosts summoned by this evil power.

While still an apprentice, Kagemaru now stands up fearlessly to fight the ghosts.

In order to save the city and its people, he will have to face the monsters alone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles