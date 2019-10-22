Skateboarding Game Session Delayed for Xbox One - News

Developer Creature Studios announced via a Facebook post the Xbox One port of the skateboarding game, Session, has been delayed to late November or early December. The game is out now for Steam Early Access.

The game was funded through Kickstarter raising CA$ 163,716 from 3,405 backers.





"Unfortunately, at this point, we need still need more time to port Session to Xbox One," reads the Facebook post from the developer. "That being said, we must postpone the Xbox One version release date to late November/early December.

"We know this sucks and we totally understand as we know you have been waiting to play the game on console for a while now. We know it’s not great news to hear, but it’s not particularly fun to announce either, especially for a small studio like ours.

"It is never easy to make such decisions as we know it can have an impact on several levels, so these decisions are never taken lightly. We thank you for your understanding and hope you will stick around for the Xbox One release!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

