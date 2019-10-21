Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 12 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 minutes ago / 137 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 256,364 consoles sold for the week ending October 12, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 204,745 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 57,366 units, the 3DS with 10,348 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 24 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 256,364 (39,320,218)
- PlayStation 4 - 204,745 (100,848,566)
- Xbox One - 57,366 (43,518,956)
- 3DS - 10,348 (74,843,358)
- PS Vita - 24 (15,901,458)
- Switch - 104,695
- PlayStation 4 - 63,776
- Xbox One - 35,638
- 3DS - 5,379
- PlayStation 4 - 98,098
- Switch - 70,171
- Xbox One - 17,915
- 3DS - 3,473
- Switch - 73,284
- PlayStation 4 - 35,576
- 3DS - 1,164
- Xbox One - 1,467
- PS Vita - 24
- Switch - 8,214
- PlayStation 4 - 7,295
- Xbox One - 2,346
- 3DS - 332
