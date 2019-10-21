Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending October 12 - Sales

/ 137 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 256,364 consoles sold for the week ending October 12, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 204,745 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 57,366 units, the 3DS with 10,348 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 24 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 256,364 ( 39,320,218 ) PlayStation 4 - 204,745 ( 100,848,566 ) Xbox One - 57,366 ( 43,518,956 ) 3DS - 10,348 ( 74,843,358 ) PS Vita - 24 (15,901,458)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,695 PlayStation 4 - 63,776 Xbox One - 35,638 3DS - 5,379

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 98,098 Switch - 70,171 Xbox One - 17,915 3DS - 3,473 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 73,284 PlayStation 4 - 35,576 3DS - 1,164 Xbox One - 1,467 PS Vita - 24

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 8,214 PlayStation 4 - 7,295 Xbox One - 2,346 3DS - 332

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles