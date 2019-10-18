Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Gets Holy Gustava Empire Music Video - News

Happinet has released a music video for Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia that features the Holy Gustava Empire.

Here is an overview of the nation:

A long time ago, in a poor and desolate northern area deprived of the blessings of Mana, Asid Gustav led a group of wanderers displaced by other countries, forming a nation now governed by the Gustav clan that inherited his will. The country’s locality, history, and lack of Brigandine was the source of much scorn from other countries, but the Gustav clan unified itself through the worship of their hero Sin Gustav and the Zoar religion, building itself up into a mighty empire.

The Legend of Runersia will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in spring 2020.

