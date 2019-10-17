Juicy Realm Launches for the Switch on November 7 - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher X.D. Network and developer SpaceCan announced the roguelite twin-stick shooter, Juicy Realm, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November. It will be available for a 20 percent discount during the launch week for $11.99 / £10.79. After that the price will increase to $14.99 / £13.49.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Juicy Realm is a roguelite twin-stick shooter in which players must square off bizarre fruit monsters all across the world. A meteor struck the earth and has mutated fruits and plants to become some high intelligence monstrosity. Players take the role of a soldier on the front lines to fight against this strange new enemy and protect what’s left.

Players will have access to nine different characters with unique skills in the game. Enemies will drop tons of strong, fun, silly but strangely effective weapons. The gameplay encourages players to find synergy between loot drops and their character to create unique builds each playthrough. The number of builds that are possible goes quite insane with the huge pool of weapons. Juicy Realm also fully supports share-screen coop. Simply hand over one of the joy-cons to your friend would be enough to start a share-screen coop play.

Juicy Realm is developed by the indie team SpaceCan Studio from China. The colorful world and unique characters are crafted by a Chinese comic artist Bibo X (otherwise known as Ling Lu).

Key Features:

Rougelite elements with random terrains, treasures, and monsters.

Loads of special weapons and items.

Unique and incredibly detailed art style.

Expand your camp and unlock inheritable features.

Solo campaign and local multiplayer.

High difficulty modifier for players who enjoy the challenge.

Limited-time exclusive character and boss rush mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles