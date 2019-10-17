Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – September 2019 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through September 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch closing the gap with the Xbox One on a monthly basis and is now less than five million units behind. The PlayStation 4 surpassed 100 million units sold to consumers in September. The month also saw the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 100 million mark, and the Nintendo Switch passed the 38 million mark. The PS4 has sold 100.44 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 43.41 million units, and the Switch 38.75 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 55 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 24 percent, and the Switch 21 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 100,441,986

Xbox One Total Sales: 43,413,060

Switch Total Sales: 38,751,874

During the month of September 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 640,193 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1,313,309 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 673,116 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 786,765 units (+106.8%), the PlayStation 4 is down 363,304 units (-29.1%) and the Xbox One is down 101,703 units (-32.6%).

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 58 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 34 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just eight percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 883,542

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 210,426

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,523,735

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

