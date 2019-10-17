The Outer Worlds Day One Patch is 38 GB on Xbox One and 18 GB on PS4 - News

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is a little over a week away from launch and the developer has revealed the game will have a large Day One update.

Those who purchase a physical copy of the game will need to download a 38 GB update on the Xbox One and a 18 GB update on the PlayStation 4. The Day One update will be included in the pre-load of the game for those that purchase a digital copy.

The Outer Worlds will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

