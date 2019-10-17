The Outer Worlds Day One Patch is 38 GB on Xbox One and 18 GB on PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 447 Views
Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds is a little over a week away from launch and the developer has revealed the game will have a large Day One update.
Those who purchase a physical copy of the game will need to download a 38 GB update on the Xbox One and a 18 GB update on the PlayStation 4. The Day One update will be included in the pre-load of the game for those that purchase a digital copy.
The Outer Worlds will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 25, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.
Dammit, No CoD and now this shit. Fuck em. Guess I'll hit me PSN freebies.
What a mess! Not a good news at all!
Based on the size on the patches, I'm guessing they're for the Pro/X textures which they couldn't fit on the disc.
No, show me a game that has 38 GB 4K textures, not even RDR2. This is just a messy code, they are probably re-writing a lot of the date with that patch, like Fallout 76 last year.
Replacing the files I mean.
Maybe it's a combination of the two. Either way it's really annoying this is becoming the norm for day 1 patches.
There are no PS4 Pro enhancements, only Xbox One X.
Actually they confirmed on Twitter that the Pro version will support 1440p upscaled to 4K.
Well, Red Dead Redemption II takes up 150 GB on PC, so to me, it seems entirely plausible that this is for 4K assets. That, or it's just the usual where update sizes have blown up. It's bad but not a surprise.
