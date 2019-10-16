The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Lands on Steam Early Access on November 7 - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Devespresso Games announced the survival horror game, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on November 7. The game is also in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"We are thrilled to be working with Devespresso Games again," saud Headup Games founder Dieter Schoeller. "After recently launching Vambrace: Cold Soul and bringing The Coma: Recut to the German retail market last year, it’s a pleasure to go the next step by publishing this picturesque horror-adventure."

Devespresso Games’ Tristan Riven added, "Devespresso Games is proud to, once again, have the opportunity to work with our publishing partners at Headup after the successful launch of Vambrace: Cold Soul. This time, through our combined efforts, we’re bringing the second exciting chapter of The Coma to gamers around the world. It’s a real privilege to continue the story that started our journey in the gaming industry together."

Here is an overview of the game:

The title features vibrant, hand-illustrated in-game visuals and Korean manhwa styled comic strips by Minho Kim that combine with a nightmarish story of relentless pursuit by T. L. Riven. The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is a survival horror adventure with a uniquely stylish look that merges with compelling gameplay sure to garner some jump scares. The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters continues the dark and sinister adventure from the first title’s once-familiar, but now deserted setting, Sehwa High School. The player will now be able to journey beyond the school and into the surrounding district.

Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens in the dead of night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her English teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.

