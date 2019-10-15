Capcom: Resident Evil Series Tops 91 Million Units Sold, Street Fighter Series Tops 42 Million Units Sold - Sales

Capcom announced in its 2019 integrated report the Resident Evil franchise has surpassed a combined 91 million units sold lifetime as of March 31, 2019.

The publisher also announced the Street Fighter series has sold over a combined 42 million units lifetime as of March 31, 2019. The Monster Hunter franchise has also sold 54 million units lifetime and Mega Man has sold a combined 35 million units.

In the current fiscal year Capcom's best-selling games are Monster Hunter: World with 4.5 million units sold, Resident Evil 2 remake with 4.2 million units sold, and Devil May Cry 5 with 2.1 million units sold.

