Life is Strange 2 Retail Release Dates Announced

Square Enix announced it will release a physical retail version of Life is Strange 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in a standard and Collector's edition on December 3 in Europe and February 4, 2020 in North America.

The Collector's edition will only be available in the Square Enix Store. You can pre-order both editions of the game here.

Here is an overview of the two editions:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / €39.99)

Here’s everything that’s included in the Standard Edition of the game:

The Complete Season – episodes 1 to 5 of Life is Strange 2 Episode 5 supplied as a digital download

Bonus Game – The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Arcadia Bay Patches – these items let you customize Sean’s in-game backpack

Collector’s Edition ($69.99 / €69.99)

This edition of the game is exclusive to the Square Enix Store. Here’s what’s included:

The Complete Season – episodes 1 to 5 of Life is Strange 2 Episode 5 supplied as a digital download

Bonus Game – The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Arcadia Bay Patches – these let you customize Sean’s in-game backpack.

Jonathan Morali’s official score – four-by-seven-inch Vinyl Box Set featuring the game’s amazing music

32-page hardcover art book featuring concept art from Life is Strange 2

Four-inch Sean and three-inch Daniel vinyl figurines

Collector’s Edition presentation box

Please note that this edition of the game is a limited to a single production run, so if you like what you see, you should move fast and get it while it’s available.

