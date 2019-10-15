Zombie Army 4 Launches February 4, 2020 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Rebellion announced today the release date for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The sequel will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on February 4, 2020. It will support one player offline and two to four players in online co-op.

Zombie Army 4 takes place in the year 1946. Europe lies in ruins, torn apart by the nefarious “Plan Z.” A brave band of heroes cast the Führer into hell but little do they know that Hitler’s Hordes are back for more. Face the darkness in singleplayer or team up with friends as you blast your way through Nazi undead in this third-person shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4.

Features:

A harrowing campaign for 1-4 players

Epic weaponry, skills & enhancements

Huge new levels across Italy & beyond

Gorge on the gory X-ray kill cam

Deep progression and customization

And more yet to be revealed…

