New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Ring Fit Adventure, Overwatch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - News

/ 487 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 33 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

October 15

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions



The Eyes of Ara

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition

Billy Bomber

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip

October 16

Little Town Hero



October 17

Summer Sweetheart



Domiverse

Felix the Reaper

Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands

Rabi-Rabi

Battle Planet - Judgement Day

Sublevel Zero Redux

SEGA AGES Ichidant-R

SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

Sea Salt

Where the Bees Make Honey

Kine

Miniature - The Story Puzzle

October 18

Pig Eat Ball



Ring Fit Adventure

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition

ZikSquare

Safari Pinball

Megaquarium

Return of the Obra Dinn

StarBlox Inc.

Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure!

Worbital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles