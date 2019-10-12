New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Ring Fit Adventure, Overwatch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 487 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 33 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
October 15
- Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- The Eyes of Ara
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Billy Bomber
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip
October 16
- Little Town Hero
October 17
- Summer Sweetheart
- Domiverse
- Felix the Reaper
- Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Rabi-Rabi
- Battle Planet - Judgement Day
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Sea Salt
- Where the Bees Make Honey
- Kine
- Miniature - The Story Puzzle
October 18
- Pig Eat Ball
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
- ZikSquare
- Safari Pinball
- Megaquarium
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- StarBlox Inc.
- Ice Age Scrat's Nutty Adventure!
- Worbital
4 Comments
Nothing for me from this list, but I've already own The Ninja Saviors, which is a great beat 'em up game.
So, what about Overwatch? The title says, the eShop says but it's not included in these 33 games?
reading fail right here dude
Maybe it was edited after you posted, but it's under October 15 second to last entry.
