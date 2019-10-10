Cat Quest II Release Date Revealed - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Publisher PQube and developer The Gentlebros announced the 2D open-world action-RPG, Cat Quest II, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 24. The game launched for Windows PC on September 24.

View the console release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones.

Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before!

Following the success of the acclaimed Cat Quest, developers The Gentlebros return to the world of Felingard to expand on the original with more explosive spells, expanded weapon options, an exciting new character switch mechanic, and local co-op!

Key Features:

Brand new story set in the world of Felingard—and beyond!All new switch and co-op gameplay. Play as both cat and dog, either alone or with a friend!

New weapons types—Master swords, staves and more to become a fur-midable fighter!

More spells bring even more furry judgement to your foes.

New passive abilities, whose attributes can be mixed and combined for endless paw-sibilities!

Exciting, and varied dungeons filled with new traps and obstacles, making every pounce into the unknown a fresh experience!

Em-bark on a litany of side quests, each telling its own story and expanding the lore and universe of CAT QUEST!

Go on the ultimutt catventure today!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles