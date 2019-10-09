Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (NS) has remained in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 56,667 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 6. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 54,733.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 89,137 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 12,388 units, the 3DS sold 1,303 units. The Xbox One sold 126 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 32 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 56,667 (360,871) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft, 10/04/19) – 54,733 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 16,430 (203,580) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 15,697 (361,936) [PS4] Code Vein (Bandai Namco, 09/27/19) – 12,926 (73,769) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 9,840 (654,285) [PS4] FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 9,435 (53,186) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,252 (3,288,904) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,941 (2,480,563) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,507 (954,488)

