PlayStation 5 Will Be Fully Unveiled Next Year

posted 52 minutes ago

Sony recently announced the PlayStation 5 will be launching in Holiday 2020. Sony It Specialist for Dev Ops Sam Parker announced via Twitter the full unveil for the PS5 will happen next year.

Some PlayStation 5 features include a 4K Blu-ray player, the ability to install only parts of a game, a revamped user interface, and new additions to the controller. It is also reported that Sony is still working on backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4.

Cats out of the bag, our next gen console will be unveiled and released next year! So humbled to be a part of WWS and working with amazing individuals.



Incognito mode till then though 🕵️‍♂️ https://t.co/1y9DladDpE — Sam Parker (@lowpolyparker) October 8, 2019

