Red Dead Redemption 2 Shoots Its Way to PC on November 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 870 Views
Rockstar Games has confirmed it is releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Windows PC on November 5. It will feature graphical and technical enhancements, as well as Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.
It will be available to pre-order via the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm UK. If you pre-order by October 22 you get two free Rockstar Games games. The list of games you can choose from includes the following:
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition
More pre-roder bonuses on the Rockstar Games Launcher includes:
- Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode
- War Horse for Story Mode
- Treasure Map for Story Mode
- Cash Bonus for Story Mode
- 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online
Pre-orders for the game will also be made available on October 23 on the the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers with a 25 Gold Bars pre-order bonus for Red Dead Online. It will also release on Steam in December.
The game will also be coming to Google Stadia in November as a launch title.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I bet they'll still charge a full $60 for it. For a game that costs no more than $23 used in Like-New condition. -_-
- +11
I don't care about multiplat games on consoles, for me it is a 100% new game.
- -4
It's factually not new at all, regardless of one's personal stance.
- +4
My refurbished iphone is also going for less then one directly from the factory,
Or a car that has just left the showroom vs a car in the showroom but hey i like shitty logic
- -4
@Kirby lol cars and iPhones are made with planned obsolescence in mind. They are also ridiculously overpriced. A digital copy of a game will last as long as the publisher honors it. A physical disk will last 20+ years if well taken care of. The cost for Rockstar to make a digital copy of RDR2 is nearly zero. The cost to make a new iPhone or a new vehicle is not.
- +2
I hope that now that the hype has passed, critics can give this game a more adequate score. NakeyJakey said it best, it's not a near-perfect game.
Agreed. NakeyJakey is spot on with his review of RDR2.
- +3
haha, a slight timed exclusivity deal to keep it off Steam till Dec, and they still want me to pay full price for a year late console port?. Nah, solid pass from me R*.
Not only that, but like how Ubisoft automatically installs Uplay when you play one of their games on Steam, Rockstar automatically installs their launcher. They're already doing this crap with the Steam version of GTA V
- 0
it's not even an exclusive deal it's a "We will pay for you not to release it on Steam for 30 days deal" lol
- 0
That has been Rockstar's strategy for a while now. Because having some of the best-selling games of the generation and getting millions from tax relief without paying a single penny in taxes is not enough money. They gotta have all the money. If that means releasing purposely late ports, getting exclusivity contracts or whatever, so be it.
- +1
@gtotheunit91 if that's the case, then that's an absolute nope from me. They can fuck off trying to get me to install yet another client, in order to play a game from a different one.
I want to play my games on the client I choose.
- 0
The game will look much better had have better frame rates than the consoles anyways.
- -1
How nice of Rockstar to take some Epic cash for that one-month exclusivity. I mean how else will they be able to fund such a small and innovative project?
*Sees Red Dead coming to PC next month Me: YEEEEEEEEES *Sees it's available for pre-order on Rockstar Launcher Me: NOOOOOOO *Sees it's coming to Epic Games Store Me: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! *Sees it's a 2 month exclusivity and will be available on Steam in December Me: I'll take it! lol
*1 month exclusivity I meant
- 0
Are these deals making steam more obsolete?
Not really.
Just one company wanting to only hold a good deal, while refusing to give it to others, because they don't want to compete. That's not really making Steam obsolete.
- 0
I bet they'll still charge a full $60 for it. For a game that can be bought for $23 CIB. -_- https://www.pricecharting.com/game/pal-playstation-4/red-dead-redemption-2
I only have a PS4 for exclusives, only buy multiplats for PC and always will. FF7 is another game I'll wait ofr the PC release.
- 0
I like how you got downvoted for stating the reality of the nature that is R*.
Have upvote from me.
- +2
Yeah, but he also has the top comment for saying the exact same thing. Sometimes, people who I assume are mentally ill, upvote one comment, and downvote the dupe, because it's how they get their jollys.
- +5
Chazore he got downvoted.. because it was a duplicate comment. Look at the top comment. There is no need to have two duplicate comments in the same thread.
- +1