Red Dead Redemption 2 Shoots Its Way to PC on November 5

Rockstar Games has confirmed it is releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Windows PC on November 5. It will feature graphical and technical enhancements, as well as Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.





It will be available to pre-order via the Rockstar Games Launcher starting October 9 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm UK. If you pre-order by October 22 you get two free Rockstar Games games. The list of games you can choose from includes the following:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

More pre-roder bonuses on the Rockstar Games Launcher includes:

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode

War Horse for Story Mode

Treasure Map for Story Mode

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Pre-orders for the game will also be made available on October 23 on the the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers with a 25 Gold Bars pre-order bonus for Red Dead Online. It will also release on Steam in December.

The game will also be coming to Google Stadia in November as a launch title.

