Civilization VI on PS4 Will Not Support Cloud Saves - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

It was recently announced Civilization VI will be getting a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 22. It is available now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

The official Twitter account for the game revealed there will not be cross-play between any versions, and the PlayStation 4 version is the only version to not support Cloud Saves.





There is no cross-play multiplayer between platforms, though Cloud Saves are supported across all versions of the game except for PlayStation 4. — Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (@CivGame) October 2, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles