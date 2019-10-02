Quantcast
Dragon Quest XI S Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Nearly 200,000 Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 651 Views

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (NS) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 303,204 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 29.

 

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 196,489 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 24,658 units, the 3DS sold 2,384 units. The Xbox One sold 158 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 39 units. 

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

  1. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 303,204 (New)
  2. [PS4] Code Vein (Bandai Namco, 09/27/19) – 60,843 (New)
  3. [PS4] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/19) – 53,428 (New)
  4. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 45,775 (187,150)
  5. [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Falcom, 09/26/19) – 45,378 (New)
  6. [PS4] FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 43,751 (New)
  7. [PS4] World of War Z (H2 Interactive, 09/26/19) – 27,872 (New)
  8. [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 26,324 (346,239)
  9. [NSW] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/19) – 25,538 (New)
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,731 (644,445)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


11 Comments

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (3 hours ago)

Pretty strong opening for Dragon Quest. Very nice hold for the Switch from last week!

  • +2
curl-6
curl-6 (59 minutes ago)

Switch maintaining a brutal hardware ratio over the competition; 8 to 1 over its nearest rival this week

  • +1
Zenos
Zenos (1 hour ago)

Good to hear that DQXI is doing well. I got my copy last week.

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

Sounds good!

  • +1
Blood_Tears
Blood_Tears (3 hours ago)

Digital must be crazy good for PS4 Atelier Ryza since they confirmed 150k for this game sales.

  • +1
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (2 hours ago)

That 150k includes Mondays new shipment.

  • 0
JRPGfan
JRPGfan (2 hours ago)

Piece should have been titled "Atelier Ryza sold 150k first week" instead, its way more impressive than DQ11 doing 200k.

  • -2
RetroGamer94
RetroGamer94 (2 hours ago)

Good thing DQ11 did over 300k! ;)

  • +3
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (2 hours ago)

An article has already been made for that. Also, The 150k includes this weeks new shipment that happened on Monday. So it makes no sense to add this weeks shipment with last week numbers.

  • +3
Blood_Tears
Blood_Tears (2 hours ago)

Not impressed at all by DQ11. A bigger install base in Japan, land of the handhelds and only debuts with less than 1/3 of the PS4 launch week.

  • -4
Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

Most of Japan has already played this game though...300K FW for what's essentially a 2 year old re-release is quite good. The 3DS Version of DQXI did better than the PS4 version in Japan as well so chances are most Nintendo players in Japan have played DQXI in some capacity by now.

  • +2