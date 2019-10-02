Dragon Quest XI S Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Nearly 200,000 Units - Sales

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (NS) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 303,204 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 29.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 196,489 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 24,658 units, the 3DS sold 2,384 units. The Xbox One sold 158 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 39 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 303,204 (New) [PS4] Code Vein (Bandai Namco, 09/27/19) – 60,843 (New) [PS4] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/19) – 53,428 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo, 09/20/19) – 45,775 (187,150) [PS4] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Falcom, 09/26/19) – 45,378 (New) [PS4] FIFA 20 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 43,751 (New) [PS4] World of War Z (H2 Interactive, 09/26/19) – 27,872 (New) [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (Capcom, 09/06/19) – 26,324 (346,239) [NSW] Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo, 09/26/19) – 25,538 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 14,731 (644,445)

