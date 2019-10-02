Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix Seasons 4, 5 and 6 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 247 Views
Publisher Activision and developer Beenox have announced Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix seasons four, five and six.
Here is an overview of the three seasons:
Spooky Grand Prix
- “Nina’s Nightmare” map
- “Skull Rider” kart
- Nina Cortex playable character
Neon Circus Grand Prix
- “Carnival” map
- “Pressurizer” kart
- ??? playable character
Winter Festival Grand Prix
- “Gingerbread Joyride” map
- “Nitro Sleigh” kart
- ??? playable character
2 Comments
Of course there will be more seasons. How else will Activision push those microtransactions?
Shitty game starter pack: Microtransactions, Published by Activision/EA/WarnerBros, "Seasons" announced.