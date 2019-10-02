Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix Seasons 4, 5 and 6 Announced - News

Publisher Activision and developer Beenox have announced Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix seasons four, five and six.





Here is an overview of the three seasons:

Spooky Grand Prix

“Nina’s Nightmare” map

“Skull Rider” kart

Nina Cortex playable character

Neon Circus Grand Prix

“Carnival” map

“Pressurizer” kart

??? playable character

Winter Festival Grand Prix

“Gingerbread Joyride” map

“Nitro Sleigh” kart

??? playable character

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

